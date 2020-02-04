Franks signed a G League contract Monday and has been acquired by the Swarm as a returning player.

Franks was officially waived by the Hornets a couple weeks back and has opted to stick in the States with hopes of catching the eye of NBA scouts yet again. While he played minimally for Charlotte, Franks was a major contributor for the swarm, averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 32 minutes per contest. Look for him to slot back into a major role for the G League affiliate.