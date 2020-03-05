Play

Franks scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and collected 10 rebounds in a G League loss to South Bay on Wednesday.

Franks added four assists, two steals and one block in the loss. The undrafted rookie has thrived since joining Stockton in early February, registering five double-doubles in 12 games.

