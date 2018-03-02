Robert Heyer: Erupts for 19
Heyer erupted for 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 32 minutes of action during Wednesday's 125-116 win over the visiting Hustle.
The former Boise State guard had not scored past eight points in his G-League career until Wednesday's outing. Heyer though has really not been a factor this season, as his averages of 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds for South Bay show.
