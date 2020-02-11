Robert Heyer: Nabs roster spot with Blue
The Blue acquired the services of Heyer via the available player pool Tuesday.
Heyer last appeared in a G League uniform last season with South Bay, averaging 5.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 20 minutes per contest in 37 appearances with the club. He will presumably slot into a bench role with the Blue, but his track record suggests he may see decent minutes.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...