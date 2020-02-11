Play

Robert Heyer: Nabs roster spot with Blue

The Blue acquired the services of Heyer via the available player pool Tuesday.

Heyer last appeared in a G League uniform last season with South Bay, averaging 5.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 20 minutes per contest in 37 appearances with the club. He will presumably slot into a bench role with the Blue, but his track record suggests he may see decent minutes.

