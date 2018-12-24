Robert Heyer: Quiet day on limited chances
Heyer scored four points (3-11 FG) and totaled three rebounds along with a steal over 17 minutes Saturday against Fort Wayne.
Heyer was cautious with his shot selection, hitting on one of four attempts in a tightly-contested loss to the Mad Ants. The Boise State product is averaging 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 10 games in the G League this season, similar to what he did last year (5.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists).
