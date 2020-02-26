Robert Heyer: Waived by Blue
The Blue cut Heyer loose on Tuesday, placing him on waivers.
Heyer appeared in just one game with the Blue after being picked up by the club earlier in the month, going scoreless with one assist over 16.9 minutes. He'll now look for a new home.
