Robert Johnson: Scores 17 in win

Johnson tallied 17 points (7-12 FFG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and a blocked shot in the 117-105 win over the Charge.

Johnson wound up leading the Herd in minutes on Friday, which is a bit of a surprising development given he's only averaging 18.0 minutes through 26 games this season. Credit most of that to a depleted bench which saw four players play a combined 54 minutes Friday.