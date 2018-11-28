Robert Johnson: Scores only 2 points in loss
Johnson delivered two points and two rebounds in Saturday's 104-91 road loss to the Westchester Knicks.
Johnson was part of a Herd bench squad that only contributed 11 total points Saturday night. Through eight games, he's averaging 5.6 points and 1.3 dimes per contest. Johnson and his Herd teammates will look to improve their rough 1-8 record Wednesday at Delaware.
