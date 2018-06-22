Robert Williams: Heading to Boston
Williams was selected by the Celtics with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Williams posted 10.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game as a sophomore last season at Texas A&M. While just 6-foot-9, Williams has a 7-foot-5 wingspan and is a top-flight athlete, projecting as a center at the NBA level. He can run in transition, catch lobs, block shots and may be able to guard on the perimeter.
