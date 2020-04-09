Robert Woodard: Sticking in draft
Woodard said Thursday that he'll forgo his final two seasons of eligibility at Mississippi State and keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Woodard becomes the second Mississippi State player to leave school early for the 2020 draft, joining frontcourt mate Reggie Perry. A 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, Woodard submitted a breakout sophomore season for the Bulldogs, averaging 11.4 points, 6.5 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes per game while connecting on 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts. Givony rates Woodard as the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2020 draft class.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.