Robert Woodard: Sticking in draft

Woodard said Thursday that he'll forgo his final two seasons of eligibility at Mississippi State and keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Woodard becomes the second Mississippi State player to leave school early for the 2020 draft, joining frontcourt mate Reggie Perry. A 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, Woodard submitted a breakout sophomore season for the Bulldogs, averaging 11.4 points, 6.5 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes per game while connecting on 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts. Givony rates Woodard as the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2020 draft class.