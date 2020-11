Lopez declined his $5 million player option for the 2020-21 season on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The decision is somewhat of a surprise, but it's possible Lopez could be seeking a larger role after averaging just 14.5 minutes per game last season -- his fewest since the 2011-12 campaign. The Bucks could still re-sign Lopez, though his decision to decline the player option provides Milwaukee with more flexibility as it relates to the mid-level exception.