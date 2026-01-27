This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Available Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Holiday (back) is available for Monday's game against Memphis.
Holiday will be available to return from a two-game absence due to a back issue, though he isn't guaranteed to see the floor. He had recorded a DNP-CD in three straight games prior to the injury absence.