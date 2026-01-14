Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Back to bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday is not in the Rockets' starting lineup against Chicago on Tuesday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Holiday made his first start of the season during the Rockets' 111-98 loss to the Kings on Sunday, when he logged three points, four assists, one rebound and one steal over 28 minutes while making one of seven three-point attempts. He'll revert to a bench role Tuesday while Josh Okogie enters Houston's starting lineup.
