Holiday is not in the Rockets' starting lineup against Chicago on Tuesday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Holiday made his first start of the season during the Rockets' 111-98 loss to the Kings on Sunday, when he logged three points, four assists, one rebound and one steal over 28 minutes while making one of seven three-point attempts. He'll revert to a bench role Tuesday while Josh Okogie enters Houston's starting lineup.