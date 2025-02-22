Holiday will come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves, Jackson Gatlin of Locked On Rockets reports.
After starting in Houston's loss to the Warriors ahead of the All-Star break, Holiday will come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves. In 36 games in a bench role for the Rockets, the 28-year-old guard averaged 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Tari Eason will get the start against Minnesota.
