Holiday produced 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes during Monday's 105-103 victory over the Knicks.

Holiday and Amen Thompson (eight points, 4-5 FG, 13 rebounds, five assists) coexisted nicely Monday, with Holiday absorbing the offensive volume between the duo. In games when Holiday plays at least 25 minutes this season, he's averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists.