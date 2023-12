Holiday accumulated 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 victory over the Thunder.

Holiday exploded off the bench, torching the Thunder for a season-high 22 points in 27 minutes. While this was certainly a fantastic performance, managers should not be fooled. Before Wednesday, he had scored double-digits only three times all season. Outside of being a speculative stream option, Holiday has no sustainable fantasy value.