The Rockets intend to bring back Holiday on a new deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Holiday played in 62 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. Houston has been aggressive in its attempt to be a legitimate title contender next season, with the team bringing in Kevin Durant. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks were traded to the Suns as part of the deal, which could result in Holiday playing a more significant role in Houston during the 2025-26 campaign.