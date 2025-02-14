Holiday will start Thursday's game against the Warriors, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Holiday fell out of the team's rotation Wednesday against Phoenix, but he's guaranteed to see more playing time Thursday after he was announced in the starting lineup. The UCLA product also made a start Sunday, finishing with six points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Reverts to second unit vs. Phoenix•
-
Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Starting sans Eason•
-
Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Back to bench Thursday•
-
Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Starting against Nets•
-
Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Leads from deep in best outing•
-
Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Plays 15 minutes•