Holiday contributed zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one assist, one block and three steals over 14 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Holiday offered very little despite playing 14 minutes, failing to score for the third time in the past five games. Although Holiday has been a consistent part of the rotation, his playing time typically fluctuates based on a number of factors. At this point, he should only be seen as an option in deeper fantasy formats.