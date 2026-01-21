Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to back spasms.
It's worth noting that Thursday is the front end of a back-to-back for the Rockets. However, Holiday hasn't appeared in three consecutive contests, so his absence wouldn't seem to open up any playing time in the backcourt.
