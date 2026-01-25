This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Likely to play Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Holiday (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Holiday will likely return to the lineup Monday after missing the last five games with a back issue. Holiday has seen inconsistent minutes this season, but with the team relatively healthy, he doesn't figure to return to a significant role.