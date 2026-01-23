default-cbs-image
Holiday is out for Friday's game against the Pistons due to back spasms.

Holiday is out for consecutive contests due to the issue. His next chance to play comes Monday against the Grizzlies. Holiday's absence gives JD Davison the opportunity to claim a meaningful role off the bench Friday, as Tari Eason (ankle) is out.

