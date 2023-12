Holiday logged eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and two rebounds across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 134-127 loss to the Hawks.

Holiday played more than 20 minutes for just the seventh time this season, sticking on the floor to close the game. Although the playing time is encouraging, he failed to make the most of his opportunity, at least from a production standpoint. Outside of being an occasional streaming option, Holiday has very little fantasy value.