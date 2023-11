Holiday ended Wednesday's 128-119 win over the Hornets with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes.

Holiday didn't see any playing time off the bench during Houston's last two games but played double-digit minutes for the first time this season Wednesday. Despite his slight uptick in playing time against Charlotte, he hasn't been a fantasy-relevant option to begin his time with the Rockets.