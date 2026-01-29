Holiday took the court for the final 51 seconds of Wednesday's 111-99 loss to the Spurs, finishing with one assist and no other statistics.

Holiday had missed two straight games while recovering from back spasms before being cleared to return to action for Monday's 108-99 win over the Grizzlies. He went unused in that contest, and while he remained out of the rotation Wednesday, Holiday got the chance to play in the final minute when the Rockets had essentially conceded defeat. With both Tari Eason (ankle) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) set to rest Thursday in Atlanta, Holiday could end up being in store for more meaningful playing time in the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set.