Holiday closed with 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 122-109 loss to Dallas.

Holiday continues to trend up for the Rockets and is seemingly pulling ahead of Reed Sheppard in the backcourt, at least in terms of minutes. Over his last four games, Holiday is seeing 26.4 minutes per game compared to 23.1 for Sheppard. In that span, he's averaging 11.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.