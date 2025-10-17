Holiday recorded 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes of Thursday's 133-115 preseason win over Atlanta.

The Rockets sat multiple regulars Thursday, allowing Holiday to draw the start next to Reed Sheppard in the backcourt. Houston's starting lineup is not set in stone yet, and it's unclear if Sheppard will start at point guard or if the team will roll with a bigger lineup. That decision could have an impact on Holiday's role this season, as he's directly behind Sheppard at the moment.