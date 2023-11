Holiday closed Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Mavericks with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes.

Holiday has been a significant part of Houston's second unit and has played really well in recent games. Over his last four outings, Holiday has averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes per contest.