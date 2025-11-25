Holiday contributed 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-92 win over the Suns.

With Kevin Durant (personal) away from the team, Holiday saw a bigger role from the second unit and set season highs in minutes, points, steals and made three-pointers. The 29-year-old guard has stepped into a regular spot in the Rockets' backcourt rotation in the second half of November, and over the last five games Holiday has averaged 12.2 points, 2.4 threes and 1.0 steals in 17.6 minutes a contest while shooting an impressive 50.0 percent (12-for-24) from beyond the arc.