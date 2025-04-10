Holiday finished Wednesday's 134-117 loss to the Clippers with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes.

Due to Houston's typical starters either sitting out or playing limited minutes in Wednesday's contest, Holiday received an increased role against the Clippers. The 28-year-old guard capitalized on this extended playing time by scoring his most points in a game since March 8. With the Rockets already locked into the second seed in the Western Conference, Holiday could continue to receive increased run in the final two games of the regular season.