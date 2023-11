Holiday provided 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and four steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 121-116 loss to the Warriors.

Holiday had the hot hand off the bench for Houston, matching his season-best mark of 13 points. Monday's workload was also his largest of the season, breaking a streak of four straight games with minutes in the teens. He's worth keeping an eye on in case his role grows as a result of this strong performance.