Holiday scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and added two assists and one rebound in 19 minutes in Monday's 137-128 loss to the Thunder.

Holiday was shooting the lights out Monday, converting on a season-high four three-pointers. The 28-year-old has primarily served as the backup point guard to Fred VanVleet, who's dealing with a nagging ankle injury. In his last eight games, Holiday has averaged 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.6 minutes per game.