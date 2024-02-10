Holiday totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 107-104 loss to the Raptors.

The Rockets didn't have their best offensive showing Friday, but Holiday was one of several role players who stepped their game up off the bench. The lack of consistency is not surprising given the nature of his second-unit role, but under that same context, it's worth noting Holiday has scored in double digits in four of his last nine appearances.