Holiday notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 148-109 victory over the Suns.

Dillon Brooks was ejected after 11 minutes, while Tari Eason was rested on the front end of this back-to-back set. That resulted in Holiday seeing a larger workload than usual. Across 13 March appearances, Holiday has been effective in limited run with 7.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 13.3 minutes.