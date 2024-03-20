Holiday finished Tuesday's 137-114 win over the Wizards with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, one block and two steals in 21 minutes.

This was Holiday's largest workload since Feb. 14. He's had a quiet March so far, averaging 3.2 points and 1.7 assists in 10.6 minutes through nine appearances.