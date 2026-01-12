Head coach Ime Udoka told reporters that Holiday will start against the Kings on Sunday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Tari Eason will miss Sunday's game due to an ankle injury, so Holiday will enter the Rockets' starting lineup for the first time this season. It's an opportunity to earn a larger role in the rotation for Holiday, who has averaged just 8.5 minutes per game over his last eight outings and was a healthy DNP against the Trail Blazers on Friday.