Holiday and the Rockets agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Holiday was one of the most coveted backup point guards on the market for contenders, so the Rockets will be thrilled to retain his services. In 78 appearances last season, Holiday averaged 6.6 points, 1.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 16.3 minutes.