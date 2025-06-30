default-cbs-image
Holiday agreed to a one-year, $3.63 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Holiday will remain with the Rockets for the 2025-26 campaign, returning on a one-year veteran's minimum deal. With Jalen Green out of the picture following the Kevin Durant trade, Holiday should be one of Houston's top guards off the bench.

