Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Sticking in Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday agreed to a one-year, $3.63 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Holiday will remain with the Rockets for the 2025-26 campaign, returning on a one-year veteran's minimum deal. With Jalen Green out of the picture following the Kevin Durant trade, Holiday should be one of Houston's top guards off the bench.
