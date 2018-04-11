Rockets' Aaron Jackson: Signs with Rockets for remainder of season
Jackson will sign with the Houston Rockets for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Jackson will join the Rockets for the postseason, adding some depth at the guard position. Jackson played in the NBA Summer League after going undrafted in 2009, but this will mark his first stint on an official roster. He's spent the last seven seasons playing overseas, spending most of his time in the EuroLeague and a little bit of time in the Chinese Basketball Association. The Rockets have one more game prior to the playoffs, so Jackson likely see much, if any, action for Houston.
