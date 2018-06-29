Rockets' Aaron Jackson: Team option exercised
Jackson's team option for 2018-19 was picked up by the Rockets on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
With the offseason frenzy about to kick off, it's fair to question whether the Rockets truly want Jackson on their team next season or if they only value him as a trade piece. The 32-year-old has only ever played in one NBA game previously.
