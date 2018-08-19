Rockets' Alessandro Gentile: To join Rockets for training camp
Gentile will sign a training camp contract with the Rockets, EuroHoops.net reports.
A second-round pick by the Rockets back in 2014, Gentile has played for a plethora of teams in Europe in recent years, but is coming off a 2017-18 campaign with Virtus Lavoro Bologna of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A. In 23 games, Gentile posted averages of 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 29.8 minutes. He'll now look to make the jump to the NBA, but he'll need to have an impressive training camp and preseason to have any chance at making the final roster. At this point, Gentile appears to be a long shot for a spot.
