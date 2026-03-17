Sengun (back) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

After sitting out Houston's past two contests with a back issue, the star big man is ready to roll for Wednesday. Clint Capela should revert back to the No. 2 center spot after drawing a spot start during Monday's meeting with the Lakers. Sengun has averaged 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.4 minutes per tilt in his last six games, shooting 54.4 percent from the field.