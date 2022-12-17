Sengun (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against Portland, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sengun was probable for the contest, so his availability was to be expected. He should maintain his starting role in which he has averaged 11.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in the month of December.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Likely to play against Portland•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Returns to bench•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Picks up foot injury•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Grabs 16 boards Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Limited by foul trouble Monday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Another double-double•