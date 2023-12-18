Sengun registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

Sengun has now gone four straight games without a double-double, but he remains an excellent two-way threat and one of the best big men in the league when it comes to filling out the stat sheet. Sengun has been on a scoring tear as well after notching 15 or more points in nine of his last 10 outings.