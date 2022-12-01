Sengun recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Another game, another contest in which Sengun makes an impact on both ends of the court. Even though he's recorded six double-doubles, two of them have come in the last three games, and he's also recorded more than 15 points in each of those three outings. The second-year big man is averaging 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, figures that represent a massive upgrade compared to what he accomplished in his rookie season.