Sengun posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-10 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Sengun was easily the best Rocket player once again, flashing his immense two-way upside. Although he was on the wrong end of a couple of highlight dunks courtesy of Anthony Edwards, the fact his wing defenders were merely turnstiles didn't help his cause. Sengun is finally getting the minutes he deserves, putting up first-round value over the past week. If you were able to ride the early-season waves, it's fair to say that now, everything is coming up Milhouse.