Sengun (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Sengun missed the last two games due to an illness but was probable ahead of Friday's matchup. He'll draw his first start of the season with Bruno Fernando (knee) sidelined, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Sengun maintain a starting role since Fernando is expected to miss 2-3 weeks. Over his first three appearances of the season, Sengun has averaged 15.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.