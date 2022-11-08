Sengun registered 20 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 134-127 win over Orlando.

It's his fourth double-double in nine games, and his third 20-and-10 performance. Sengun appears to be on his way to a breakout campaign, averaging 17.1 points, 10.0 boards, 2.2 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor.