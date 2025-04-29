Sengun totaled a game-high 31 points (12-28 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It was Sengun's best scoring performance so far this postseason, but it wasn't enough to stop a second-half comeback from Golden State. The fourth-year center is averaging 22.3 points, 11.5 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals through the first four games of the series, and Sengun may need to come up big again in Game 5 on Wednesday if the Rockets are going to avoid elimination.