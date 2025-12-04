Sengun contributed 28 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-95 victory over Sacramento.

The 28 points led all scorers on the night as Sengun delivered his second straight double-double -- one with boards, one with assists -- and 11th of the season in 19 games. The fifth-year center also set a new season high in steals, and he's emerging as an elite fantasy asset in 2025-26, averaging 23.1 points, 9.1 boards, 7.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 threes and 1.0 blocks while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor.